Best Buccaneers NFL Draft fits: Outside wide receiver
The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and the Buccaneers have put themselves in a great position entering draft weekend. The Bucs are pretty set at wide receiver, but they could add another weapon to the group sooner than later.
In this series, we’ll take a look at each position in the draft and detail potential prospects they could select in each round. In some rounds, there won’t be any fits due to not having an overwhelming need at the position or no first-round grades on players who could potentially be there at their selection. We've already gone over potential targets for the Bucs at outside wide receiver, and now, we're going over our best fits for Tampa Bay throughout the draft.
Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Outside wide receiver
Outside Wide Receivers Best Fits
Round 1
Matthew Golden, Texas (5'11" / 191 / JR)
How he fits: It's easy to link Golden and the Bucs after a formal interview at the combine and subsequent official top-30 visit. It's also easy to see why the Bucs like him. Golden has true WR1 upside, and his versatility to play inside and outside can lead him to snaps on the field right away. He brings speed to the room and elite ball skills to be another weapon for Baker Mayfield and an already loaded offense.
Round 2
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (6'4" / 214 / SR)
How he fits: Higgins would immediately bring size to a wide receiver room that lacks it outside of Mike Evans. He's still raw in his route running, but learning from one of the best in Evans would be invaluable for his development. He has reliable hands and can play out wide or in the slot, providing valuable depth.
Round 3
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (6'1" / 206 / 3SO)
How He Fits: The Bucs are certainly doing their due diligence on Ayomanor, hosting him for an official top-30 visit. He needs some developing but has tremendous upside and can be a problem on the outside with his size and athleticism. He embarrassed Travis Hunter this year and has been consistent over the past two seasons, even with shaky quarterback play. Ayomanor makes sense in the third round if available, and the Bucs are looking to add to the wide receiver room at that time. He could perform a formidable one-two punch with McMillan and in spread looks.
Round 4
Tai Felton, Maryland (6'1" / 183 / SR)
How he fits: Felton brings something the Bucs don't have enough of at the receiver position — speed. Felton stretches the field as a three-level threat who can just as easily beat someone on a go route to taking a screen and going to the distance. He would bring a different dimension to the Bucs offense. He could be a role player as he develops, while providing value on kick and punt coverages.
Round 5
Pat Bryant, Illinois (6'2" / 204 / SR)
How he fits: Bryant is a tough, hard-nosed possession receiver. He saw a majority of his snaps outside but has lined up all across the formation. He's going to give you everything he has as a blocker and will make the tough catches to move the chains. He'd give the Bucs' wide receiver room a higher floor and could find a way onto the field in his rookie season.
Round 6
Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee (6'4" / 205 / SR)
How he fits: Thornton Jr. is a developmental guy who could see the field in his rookie year due to his great size and speed. Though he's raw, he's a matchup nightmare as a downfield threat with his length and leaping ability as a contested catch receiver. He's a consistent chain mover and averaged an astounding 21.94 yards per catch over his career. He'd bring speed and size to a Bucs room that isn't overflowing with either.
Round 7
Sam Brown Jr., Miami (6'2" / 200 / 5SR)
How he fits: Brown Jr. offers upside as a developmental downfield threat. He'd have an opportunity to make the roster out of camp but could probably benefit from a year on the practice squad. Brown Jr. needs time to work on his craft and to get bigger and stronger to hold up in the intermediate part of the field. The Bucs don't have a field stretcher on the field outside of Evans and Brown could develop into that in the right situation.
