What is the biggest question still facing the Buccaneers after the 2025 Draft?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made splashes in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding defensive talent to a roster already poised for another playoff run.
With Baker Mayfield coming off one of the best seasons of his career and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka joining a deep offensive group, expectations are rising. But as the offense gains momentum, a looming question remains on the other side of the ball.
The Buccaneers still need to prove they can match their offensive firepower with defensive toughness. Head coach Todd Bowles built his reputation on aggressive, top-tier defenses, but recent seasons have seen some slippage. CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin questioned and discussed the challenge ahead for the defense this season.
"Is Todd Bowles' defense equipped for a real run? We know now that Baker Mayfield has the arm and the guts to spoil contenders down the stretch, plus a lineup now featuring rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, said Benjamin." "Is Bowles' once-vaunted unit on the same level? It would certainly help if Haason Reddick is able to come through as a sack artist for hire," Benjamin wrote.
Tampa Bay is counting on Edge rusher Hassan Reddick to boost a pass rush that’s lacked consistency, and the development of younger defenders like edge Yaya Diaby will be crucial. With question marks at linebacker and in the secondary, Bowles faces pressure to reestablish his defense as a dominant force.
If Bowles succeeds, the Bucs could emerge as a true contender in the NFC. But if the defense can’t hold up, a loaded offense might not be enough to carry them deep into January.
