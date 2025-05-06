Bucs’ Shilo Sanders sparks viral debate with all-time top 5 safeties
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders released his list of the top five safeties in NFL history, and the internet wasn't happy about his wild choices. Some names might surprise you as well.
The Buccaneers defensive back, son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is setting out to carve his own identity in the league. Tampa Bay’s newest addition built a list that blends legendary names with modern-day stars, reflecting the players who have influenced his own game. Here’s a look at Sanders’ picks and the qualities that may have earned each a spot:
Rather than following traditional all-time rankings, Sanders’ list reflects his own journey and the players who’ve shaped his view of the position. His top five list shows players, current and former, who have great football IQ, physicality, versatility and leadership.
In building a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sanders is honoring those who’ve influenced his style — and maybe foreshadowing the kind of safety he aims to become.
The overall reaction online was fairly negative, as fans wondered how Sanders strayed from the classic names typically found in all-time rankings. As you can tell in the social media reactions below, a lot of NFL fans were stunned by the names he selected.
Sanders has started an interesting conversation. Whether his list was meant to troll, promote, or pay homage, he’s already making noise before he’s played a snap in the NFL.
