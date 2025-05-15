BREAKING: 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule revealed
We've known who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were set to play all year, but now, with the NFL's official schedule release, we now know the order.
The Bucs are set to play a challenging slate of games, which comes from the first-place schedule they've continually played every year since 2021. The Bucs will play two first-place games — they'll face the NFC North-champion Detriot Lions and the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles. Outside of the NFC South twice, the Bucs will also play the AFC East, featuring the vaunted Buffalo Bills, and the NFC West, with the always-tough San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
With all that in mind, former Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden was kind enough to help the Bucs reveal their schedule, unboxing it like he's become known for at Barstool Sports.
Here's what Tampa Bay's schedule looks like:
- Week 1: @ Atlanta Falcons
- Week 2: @ Houston Texans (MNF)
- Week 3: vs. New York Jets
- Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 5: @ Seattle Seahawks
- Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Week 7: @ Detroit Lions (MNF)
- Week 8: @ New Orleans Saints
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: vs. New England Patriots
- Week 11: @ Buffalo Bills
- Week 12: @ Los Angeles Rams (SNF)
- Week 13: vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons (TNF)
- Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers
- Week 17: @ Miami Dolphins
- Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers (time TBD)
The Buccaneers will have four primetime games this year, continuing their increasing trend as they've competed with the best teams in the league. The first one comes early, with the Texans on Monday night in Week 2, and the Bucs have another Monday Night Football game in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions before a Sunday Night Football Game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The Bucs have a bit of a rough schedule to start the year, playing five road games in the first nine weeks. The Buccaneers will have their bye week on Week 9, a bit earlier than last year's Week 11.
It's a tough slate, but the Buccaneers are ready — and they'll attack this new schedule with plenty of new draft picks and free agent signings in an attempt to make a deep playoff run.
READ MORE: Buccaneers almost didn't draft franchise star WR
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers land NFL legend in 2007 PFF NFL Redraft
• Buccaneers reportedly opening season with rivalry game on the road
• Shilo Sanders has awesome reaction to receiving Buccaneers gear
• Buccaneers defensive coach identifies key area of improvement for 2025