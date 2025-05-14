Buccaneers reportedly opening season with rivalry game on the road
The NFL will release thier full schedule today and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will be looking to see who they are facing this year.
The Buccaneers are expected to kick off their 2025 campaign with a high-stakes NFC South showdown. According to JoeBucsFan.com, Tampa Bay will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, with a day game in Atlanta against the Falcons.
Tampa Bay will look to continue its recent trend of strong Week 1 performances. Under head coach Todd Bowles, the team is undefeated in season openers, and the matchup could be favorable given Atlanta’s expected growing pains on defense. This reported matchup offers the Bucs an early opportunity to set the tone in the division, and history suggests the team will be ready.
Not only have the Buccaneers performed well away from home in recent seasons, but the environment in Atlanta has often felt like a home-away-from-home thanks to strong turnout from Bucs fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Adding to the intrigue is the current state of the Falcons, who are expected to field a number of rookie defenders and new faces on that side of the ball in 2025. The early divisional clash also gives the Bucs a chance to seize momentum in what’s shaping up to be a tightly contested NFC South race.
The NFL will officially release the full 2025 schedule on Wednesday at 8 p.m., but if this report holds, Tampa Bay’s season opener is already shaping up to be a must-watch.
