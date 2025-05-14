Shilo Sanders has awesome reaction to receiving Buccaneers gear
After concluding the 2025 NFL Draft in April, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a look at their latest additions during rookie minicamp last weekend.
The set of practices offered the Buccaners a chance to evaluate everyone on the field, from draft picks to undrafted free agents and even tryout players.
Obviously, there's a lot of excitement surrounding first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who slides into a wide receiver room that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.
However, the Buccaneers have arguably earned more attention for their decision to bring in two notable undrafted free agents; former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders and former Florida Gators defensive tackle Desmond Wason.
Sanders, in particular, is a high-profile name as one of Deion Sanders' younger sons. A legendary two-sport athlete, 'Prime Time' went on to coach Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado.
The pair of brothers dealt with a lot of adversity during the draft but they've still found homes to begin their professional careers. Sanders is already making a name for himself with the Buccaneers after earning some praise for his performance during rookie minicamp.
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay shared an inside look into Sanders' first day in the building.
The clip started off with Sanders getting his helmet and then showing off his No. 28 jersey, noting "28 looks good," with a smile.
Sanders went on to be shown his locker which will reside next to fellow undrafted rookie, JJ Roberts. While taking a look at his new gear, he took a small jab at his father.
"This is more clothes than I've gotten any team that I've played on that's coached by coach Prime in my whole career," Sanders joked. "It's all new for me, you know what I'm saying? I'm just happy, grateful, ready to work. It's just getting started right now."
Sanders had to put on the gloves as he's hoping to bring plenty of interceptions to the Buccaneers.
"Got the gloves. These feel like interception gloves, yes!"
There was a nice surprise awaiting Sanders at the end of the video as he unboxed a pair of Prime Time Cleats before picking out his face mask.
Check out full clip below.
