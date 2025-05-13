Buccaneers defensive coach identifies key area of improvement for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have a strong defensive unit — there's a history there, after all, with their teams from the 1990s and early 2000s boasting a vaunted defense that helped it win a championship in 2002. Additionally, the Bucs are coached by a defensive head coach, Todd Bowles, so fans and pundits rightfully have expectations for that side of the ball.
Those expectations haven't come to fruition, however. Last year, the Buccaneers were 30th in passing yards allowed (245.3) and, as a result, were thrown on more than any team in the league (36.9 passes per game). That didn't result in many interceptions, however, as the Buccaneers were tied for 29th in that category with just 7. Overall, including fumbles, the Bucs were T-16 in the league for turnovers.
Takeways are a key point of emphasis for Tampa Bay this year, per Buccaneers pass game coordinator George Edwards. Edwards, who spoke with the media on Tuesday, said that the Bucs were in position to take the ball away a few times last year but need to be better at actually doing so in the moment.
"I think everyone understands that those were the numbers from last year. Now, where are we going to improve?" Edwards said, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "We probably had about eight where we had a chance, they were in our hands, and that's what it comes down to, honestly. You gotta make the interception and get the turnovers when they come to you... you gotta take the ball away. That's the No. 1 emphasis."
A big part of that is the players being able to come down with the football — but how do they do that in the moment?
For Edwards, it's making sure that their defensive calls put them into a situation to attack the football — and when they do, have the training to bring the ball in and secure the turnover.
"From a coaching aspect of it, all you can do is put them in those situations and then make sure they're fundamental on the technique of catching them," Edwards said.
The Buccaneers will have plenty of opportunities to become ballhawks next season, and if they do, Bowles will have a lot of new weapons to utilize in his defensive scheme.
