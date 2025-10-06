Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield makes NFL history doing something no QB ever has
Not many people expected Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fly across the country, march into Lumen Field with a roster decimated by injury and take down the 3-1 Seahawks in a thrilling shootout.
But when Baker Mayfield is your quarterback, you never know what can happen. And on Sunday, that’s exactly what transpired.
Baker Mayfield has never been the perfect quarterback. His most obvious faults as a quarterback, even during his career renaissance in Tampa Bay over the past couple of seasons, have revolved around his inconsistency when it comes to taking care of the football.
Well, in 2025, not only is Baker Mayfield taking care of the football, but he’s still generating those signature ‘Baker Mayfield moments’ that have come to define him as a player over the years. Unexpected scrambles to move the chains, laser beam throws through traffic and the ability to rise to the occasion in clutch moments have defined Mayfield’s season thus far.
During the Buccaneers thrilling 38-35 victory over the Seahawks, the best version of Baker Mayfield was on full display. Not only did Baker do his usual 'Baker things', but more importantly, he threw the football with incredible anticipation, accuracy, and consistency — and his team won a crucial road game vs. a legitimate NFC contender because of it.
Baker Mayfield achieved feat no one else has vs. Seahawks
Baker Mayfield's performance was so exceptional in this game that he achieved a feat no other quarterback has in the history of the NFL, throwing for over 375 yards with fewer than 5 completions in a regular-season game.
Considering that Mayfield was without arguably his top two offensive weapons — with both Mike Evans and Bucky Irving sidelined due to injury — Mayfield's steady performance as a passer becomes all the more impressive.
Despite Mayfield's impressive 379 yards and 2 TDs through the air with no interceptions, it was the rate at which he managed to complete passes that was so astounding on this day. Having gone 29/33 passing in the game, Mayfield's 87.9% completion percentage is the highest mark achieved by any quarterback in the league this season.
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the ascension of Baker Mayfield has been crucial for their sustained position atop the NFC South Division over the past couple of seasons. Mayfield's gritty nature, consistent leadership, and determined style of play certainly helped them achieve that. However, Mayfield's continued improvement as a passer within the Buccaneers' offensive scheme — regardless of who is available around him or calling plays — is a tantalizing development for the team.
Mayfield doesn't need to set passing records every week for the Buccaneers to win, but if he can continue to make positive strides as a consistent, calculated, and accurate quarterback — like what we saw today in Seattle — then another Lombardi Trophy could be within reach much sooner than most outsiders believed was possible.
