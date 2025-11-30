The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sorely missed Bucky Irving.

With the team having been absolutely ravaged by injuries for the majority of the season, it’s safe to say they’ve missed a lot of players. But regardless of who else is out there, when Bucky Irving is in the lineup, things just look, and feel, different.

On Sunday, the Buccaneers and their fans finally got to feel that Bucky Irving effect once again.

Returning after an eight-game absence due to a shoulder injury, the explosive second-year RB made his presence felt while helping his team secure a much-needed 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while ending a three-game losing skid in the process.

Although Irving spent the team’s first offensive possession on the sidelines, it didn’t take long for his coaches to insert him into the lineup. And once they did, that’s where he stayed.

Bucky Irving explosive in much anticipated return

Irving’s numbers in his much anticipated return weren’t mind blowing, but they were solid. Bucky rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries and 1 TD to go along with 20 yards through the air on two catches.

It was Irving's first rushing TD of the season.

Despite the relatively modest box score, Irving’s unique elusiveness was on full display vs. the Cardinals. On one play, Irving was surrounded by defenders behind the line of scrimmage, and although it should have been an easy TFL for the defense, Bucky somehow managed to turn it into a positive game.

Those sorts of plays provide a spark to not only the fans in the stands, but more importantly, his teammates on the field.

Teammates glad to have him back

Chris Godwin spoke about this in the locker room after the game. “He’s always a spark for us, man. The intensity that he plays with. The passion that he plays with. It’s infectious. So it’s always good to see him back out there.”

His quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was also happy to praise Irving’s impact during his postgame press conference.

“The explosive play ability. Just having him back out there. He gets a lot of attention, whether he’s getting the ball or not,” Mayfield said. “The play is never over, doesn’t have to be blocked up perfect.”

With more players expected to return from injury in the weeks to come, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to go on a major run to close out the regular season. Thankfully, they've already got Bucky Irving back in the fold, a player who may have just sparked an offense that has desperately missed his energy.

