Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield pokes fun at time with Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revitalized his career in Tampa Bay and has been a star for the Buccaneers, but it was a rocky road to get there. He has that in common with quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be playing against him as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Mayfield and Darnold both had a rough patch, and they had it in the same place, with both of them on the roster for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Because of that tenure, both have become good friends, but a cheeky comment by Mayfield made it clear that they don't remember that perod of time very kindly.
Baker Mayfield doesn't look at Panthers tenure fondly
Mayfield was asked if he and Darnold both talk about their days with the Panthers together, which the reporter referred to as "the good ole days." Mayfield seemed to take exception to that description.
"Umm... reminisce about what days?" Mayfield replied. "Nope. No, we don't."
Mayfield's tenure in Carolina didn't go as planned after he went there following his time with the Cleveland Browns. He threw six touchdowns and six interceptions as a quarterback there in seven games and completed just 57.8 percent of his passes — Darnold's shot there didn't go much better, throwing 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 18 games and completing 59.5 percent of his passes.
Despite all that, Mayfield did, in fact, reminisce on it a little bit, though. He not only talked about Darnold, but also about quarterback P.J .Walker, who currently plays quarterback for the Calgary Stampeders. Their time in an ineffective Matt Rhule-led squad was rough, but they still bonded over it.
"That whole QB room with PJ Walker, Sam, and I — it was fun. [We were] guys that have played ball, knew we needed each other in that room," Mayfield said. "We’d just bounce things off [each other], have normal football conversations, grow and learn together, and go from there."
Now, though, both are thriving, and they both enter Week 5 against each other as two of the best quarterbacks in football at the moment. They'll both try to get the last laugh on the other this Sunday when they square off at 4:05 p.m. in Seattle.
