Buccaneers secondary extremely thin for Seahawks matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers's offense has been taking some bad injuries this year, but now, the defense is unfortunately experiencing the same problems.
The Buccaneers head into Seattle to play the Seahawks in Week 5 of the NFL season, where they'll face off against quarterback Sam Darnold and the No. 1 offense in the NFL in terms of yards per pass. They'll need a tough secondary to combat that, but unfortunately, they won't have much of one.
Todd Bowles spoke to the media on Friday, and he revealed that running back Bucky Irving, wideout Mike Evans and secondary players Jamel Dean, Benjamin Morrison and Christian Izien are all out against the Seahawks. Being down Irving and Evans is tough for the offense, but with Izien, Dean and Morrison out, the Buccaneers' secondary is razor thin.
Buccaneers will rely on depth vs. Seahawks
The Buccaneers will have to call some players up to contribute with major defensive backs out.
Bowles was asked about who could fill in at outside corner, and he gave three names — Kindle Vildor, Josh Hayes and rookie Jacob Parrish. Parrish typically plays nickel, which will leave him out of position, so that's less than ideal, and Hayes' stints at outside corner have not gone well in the past. Vildor has starting experience, but just joined the team this year.
It's also likely that the Buccaneers will elevate cornerback Bryce Hall, who is on the team's practice squad. He was on the team's main roster last year before suffering a brutal ankle/leg injury, but he's been on the team for two years now and knows the system as well. There's a possibility that he could see some playing time on Sunday, too.
The Buccaneers have been playing with a skeleton crew all year, and that isn't changing in Week 5 on Sunday. It will be tough to beat a Seahawks team that is firing on all cylinders on the road so far away, but the Bucs have stayed in the fight in every game this season and will look to do so again on Sunday.
READ MORE: Eagles starter responds to fight with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' NFC South lead narrows after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers’ $81 million star defender leaves Eagles game with injury
• Buccaneers fail litmus test after loss to Eagles
• Buccaneers $12 million starter makes NFL history vs Eagles