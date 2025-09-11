Buccaneers Baker Mayfield receives praise after Week 1 performance
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 23-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in their 2025 season opener on Sunday.
The Buccaneers leaned on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw three touchdowns,including a clutch game-winner in the final minute.
Good morning Football analyst Willie Colon handed his week 1 game ball to Mayfield following the performance.
Mayfield gets his game ball
“I thought he was efficient, steady, and ready to roll. I thought he was money good man,” Colon said. “I love Baker Mayfield. I love what this offense looks like and only upward and forward for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker takes a lot of criticism, but you talk about evolving to a true throw, he owns this division.”
Mayfield’s performance didn’t light up the box score, but it was the timing of his throws that mattered most. He finished 17-of-32 for 167 yards, three touchdowns and 39 rushing yards.
The highlight of the night came on a two-minute drill where Mayfield calmly marched the offense down the field and delivered a 25-yard strike to rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka with just 59 seconds left. Egbuka, who caught two touchdowns in his NFL debut, already looks like another weapon in this offense.
The Confidence Factor
Colon’s comments echoed what Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles saw from his quarterback.
“He's everything we thought since he's been here,” Bowles said. “He played with so much poise and Baker (Mayfield) played with so much poise.”
That composure was evident on the final drive as Mayfield didn’t settle for the safe play.
“I mean, we were looking to go down and score,” Mayfield said of the decisive touchdown drive. “It wasn’t about getting a field goal to tie it.”
The Buccaneers know they’ll need that type of leadership all season, especially in the NFC South. Tampa Bay fans should feel encouraged. This was more than just a win — it was proof that Mayfield can deliver when it matters most.
Mayfield, after a successful 2024 season, will look to rise and have better numbers in 2025 with an emphasis on constant improvement.
"I will never have it all figured out, and I think that is a big thing, continuing to be open to learning. And I can be wrong as well, but also learn from those mistakes and find ways to teach and improve on it," noted Mayfield.
Tampa Bay now turns its attention to Week 2, where it will look to build on this momentum and further establish itself as a contender in the NFC South.
