Buccaneers' big win maintains NFC South stronghold
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have lost a good chunk of their NFC South lead on Sunday with a loss, but instead, they got the job done against the Seattle Seahawks.
Tampa Bay's win over Seattle moved them up to 4-1 on the year. It could end up being a big win for seeding purposes later on if the Bucs are able to win the division and make the playoffs, but the win also helped in that first objective quite a bit, especially with how the rest of the NFC South played out this weekend.
Here's what Tampa Bay's division looks like heading into Week 6:
The Buccaneers maintain a solid lead on the NFC South
The Buccaneers' win over the Seahawks comfortably maintains their lead in the NFC South. Here's what the division currently looks like after Week 5:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
1
0
.800
135
132
1-1
3-0
W1
Atlanta Falcons
2
2
0
.500
76
86
1-1
1-1
W1
Carolina Panthers
2
3
0
.400
102
119
2-0
0-3
W1
New Orleans Saints
1
4
0
.200
92
135
1-2
0-2
W1
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints both won in Week 5, which brings the Panthers up to two games back and the Saints finally in the win column (they get a gold star). The Atlanta Falcons were on bye in Week 5, and so they still have two wins, but one less loss propels them over the Panthers (who have their head-to-head matchup in hand).
The Bucs winning continues to put them four games up in the division, but they have two tough games to go on their schedule. They're set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 and then the Detroit Lions in Week 7, so winning either game would go a long way in helping secure that lead before their Week 9 bye week.
The Panthers will face the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 6, while the Falcons will play the vaunted Buffalo Bills at home on Monday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints will host the New England Patriots at home.
READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers must watch these 3 Seahawks players
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers secondary extremely thin for Seahawks matchup
• 3 key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Seahawks
• Buccaneers player lands award the team hasn’t seen in 10 years
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield pokes fun at time with Panthers