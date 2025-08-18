Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean faces heat in latest ESPN Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed at No. 13 in ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings, a slight dip from their post-draft spot at No. 12.
While the rankings continue to fluctuate throughout the off season, the Buccaneers are looking to improve their standing in pursuit of a championship.
However, for Tampa Bay, the bigger storyline is who carries the most pressure heading into 2025. That player, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, is cornerback Jamel Dean.
Jamel Dean must produce for Buccaneers
“He counts $15 million against the salary cap in 2025 and nearly $16 million in 2026. The Bucs drafted two cornerbacks in Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish in 2025. Dean has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries, missing 18 games in six seasons, including nine in the past two.” Laine wrote.
Tampa Bay made it clear this offseason that depth in the secondary was a priority. Drafting Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish showed that the front office wanted insurance at corner, and maybe even a little competition for Dean. That’s not necessarily a knock on his skill set. When healthy, Dean’s size and speed make him one of the more physically gifted corners in the NFC South, but availability has been his biggest hurdle.
Over six seasons, Dean has missed 18 games, including nine in the past two years alone. Those absences forced Tampa Bay to rely on patchwork lineups in the secondary, which is never ideal. The Bucs need consistency at cornerback, and Dean has to prove he can provide it.
The pressure isn’t just about his contract, though. With Morrison and Parrish waiting in the wings, Dean has to show he can still be a reliable starter. If he struggles with injuries again or if his play doesn’t match the price tag, the Bucs could eventually look to shift resources elsewhere. In a league where younger, cheaper talent often gets the nod, Dean has to remind everyone why Tampa Bay paid him in the first place.
For now, the Buccaneers are sitting just outside the top 10 in ESPN’s rankings, which feels like a fair spot. The roster is loaded with veterans, the offense should remain competitive and the defense has the talent to be among the NFC’s best. But for Tampa Bay to rise higher in those rankings, Dean staying healthy and holding down his corner spot will be one of the key storylines of the season.
