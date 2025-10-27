Buccaneers defender just joined rare NFL company with insane stat
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a huge spark from an unexpected source in outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.
In his first start of the season, Nelson has been everywhere forcing a fumble, recording a sack, and even taking an interception to the end zone.
Nelson's pick-six late in the second quarter helped Tampa Bay grab early momentum against the New Orleans Saints.
Nelson’s big day in his first start
Anthony Nelson is making the most of his opportunity. Filling in for an injured starter, Nelson has delivered one of the most complete defensive performances of the 2025 season so far. He became the first player since Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 to record a forced fumble, a sack and a pick-six in a single game.
Nelson’s defining moment came late in the second quarter, when he picked off a short three-yard pass from Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. After the interception, Nelson didn’t just go down — he lowered his shoulder and trucked Rattler on the return before rumbling into the end zone for a touchdown. The play ignited the Buccaneers' sideline and gave Tampa Bay its first points of the day.
That kind of hustle and physicality perfectly captured the tone Tampa Bay needed. Nelson’s energy and ability to make plays all over the field helped shift the momentum in the Bucs’ favor. His interception return was the spark that woke up a team trying to bounce back from a tough loss to Detroit.
Setting the tone for Tampa Bay
Nelson’s performance has set the tone for a Buccaneers defense that came into the week looking for consistency. The Bucs have been up and down defensively this season, but Nelson’s play has been a reminder that this group still has plenty of firepower even when depth is tested. Nelson was able to help contribute to the Bucs' success on a day when the offense didn't produce much.
The defense has been key in keeping the Saints off balance. Nelson’s ability to create turnovers and generate pressure has forced New Orleans into mistakes, helping Tampa Bay control the tempo of the game.
This breakout performance could also earn Nelson more opportunities moving forward. In a defense that thrives on aggressiveness and playmaking, he’s proving he can be trusted to deliver in big moments. If he continues to produce like this, Nelson may have just earned himself a much larger role in Todd Bowles’ rotation.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans could return before end of 2025 season
• Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
• Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
• Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound