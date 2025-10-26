Buccaneers defense dominates Saints in big win before bye week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business in the Big Easy on Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 23-3 to move to 6-2 ahead of a much-needed bye week.
Tampa Bay's defense put in a dominant performance with four total turnovers to help propel the Bucs to victory (especially after a middling offensive day). Here's how Tampa Bay was able to make it happen and get the NFC South win:
No scores in the first quarter
The Saints moved the ball just over midfield, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an early turnover when Anthony Nelson knocked the ball out of quarterback Spencer Rattler's hands. The Bucs couldn't do anything with it, though, and they punted it back to New Orleans after Baker Mayfield was sacked on a 3rd & 15.
The Saints couldn't do anything with that ensuing drive, punting just across midfield, so the Bucs started inside the 10. The first quarter, a quick one, ended 0-0 with the Bucs driving down the field with a first down in front of them.
Buccaneers and Saints have turnover fest in second quarter
The Bucs got down to the one-yard line, to start the second quarter, but they ran a halfback dive four times in a row and couldn't convert on any, so they gave it back to the Saints. Thankfully, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson made sure the Bucs got points on the board by picking off Rattler at the two-yard line and getting into the end zone for the pick six, putting the Bucs up 7-0.
The Saints drove down to midfield but once again stalled out, so the Bucs got the ball back with about four minutes left to play. They held the ball for two minutes and then punted, but the Bucs got the ball back from the Saints on a Jamel Dean punch-out right after — this was initially a touchdown on the field, but controversially, the referees declared a whistle had been blown before Antoine Winfield Jr. started running with the football.
The Bucs had the ball with less than two minutes to go, but Baker Mayfield fumbled the football and gave it right back to the Saints, who had just about a minute to make something happen. They got to field goal range and made the kick, so the half ended 7-3 Bucs.
Buccaneers add 10 more in the third quarter
The Buccaneers wasted no time coming out to the third quarter, marching down the field and then punching it into the end zone on a one-yard carry to Sean Tucker. That put the Buccaneers up 14-3 after the first offensive touchdown of the game by any team.
The Saints punted on their ensuing drive, and the Buccaneers were able to move down the field and kick a field goal to move up 17-3 as the end of the third quarter approached. The Saints put in quarterback Tyler Shough after benching Spencer Rattler, but he got his first NFL interception when Antoine Winfield Jr. stripped the ball right from the hands of a Saints receiver for yet another turnover.
When the third quarter ended, the Bucs were driving the football after getting the ball back from the Saints.
Buccaneers clean up in the fourth quarter
The Bucs couldn't convert on a touchdown, so they ended up kicking a field goal to make it 20-3. The Saints had to punt on the ensuing drive, and then the Buccaneers kicked another field goal to bump up the deficit to 23-3.
The Saints turned the ball over on downs the next drive, and after that, the Buccaneers sat Baker Mayfield for the rest of the game. The Saints got the ball back after the Bucs punted, and they possessed the ball one more time without doing anything before the game ended and the Bucs emerged victorious.
