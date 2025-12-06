The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally snapped their losing streak. However, it was done so in a less-than-inspiring way, letting the Cardinals come back late and winning by just three points.

It was another game the Bucs' offense started slow, not scoring until the second quarter — and another game where the pass rush was nowhere to be found. Tampa Bay is entering the soft spot in their schedule with games against the two-win Saints and the four-win Falcons, and they need to take advantage of the lesser opponents they’re facing. It won’t be easy, as both teams will bring extra motivation in playing spoiler for the Bucs' chances at another NFC South title.

The Saints, while 2-10, do present some difficult matchups the Bucs will need to navigate. Although for the most part, this is a game where Tampa Bay should only lose if they start to beat themselves. The Buccaneers are the better team at every level, and if they follow these keys to cannon fire, they can get one step closer to locking up the NFC South.

Start fast on both sides of the ball

The Bucs started off slow against the Cardinals, unable to find a consistent rhythm moving the ball down the field. In fact, the last time the offense scored a first-drive touchdown was against the Patriots coming out of the bye week. That will need to change against a hapless Saints team, counting down the days until the regular season ends. Getting Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving more involved with extra weeks to get acclimated will be key. but none of it works if the Bucs can’t hold their blocks. Tristan Wirfs' availability will go a long way in determining the impact the Bucs offense can have.

Defensively, the pass rush has to get him and has to make rookie quarterback Tyler Shough's life as difficult as possible. Forcing quick three-and-outs and rattling him with consistent base pressure will help the secondary with their coverage assignments and avoid the explosive plays they’ve been inept at stopping. If the Bucs can make Shough uncomfortable, the Bucs should be able to control the game on defense.

Clean up third down and red zone offense

What a difference a year makes. After a season where the Bucs finished as the third-best-ranked offense in the red zone and the best-ranked third-down offense, they now land 25th in red zone and 15th on third down. Those two areas have been the Achilles heel of the Buccaneers this season on offense.

Against the Cardinals, they finished 7-16 on third down and 2-4 in the red zone. If the Bucs are going to advance in the playoffs, if they even make it there, they will need to be much more efficient in these crucial areas if the offense is going to be successful. The return of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan next week should help in that area, but finding their rhythm against a struggling Saints team should be on deck.

Win the turnover battle

The Bucs have done a nice job of creating turnovers this season, with 18 on the defense as a whole, ranking sixth in the league. In fact, the Bucs have won the turnover battle in nine games this season with a 7-2 record in those contests. They are 4-0 with a +2 differential and had a 4-1 speed in the Saints the last time these two teams met in Week 8.

With a rookie quarterback at the helm and a rookie running back with Alvin Kamara sidelined, putting pressure on Shough and Devin Neal to make a mistake with the ball in their hands will be a big onus for the defense this week. Win the battle, win the game.

