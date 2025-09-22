Buccaneers defensive star could reportedly return for playoff run
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to move forward without one of their most promising young defenders.
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pec last week and underwent surgery earlier this week.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, there’s still a chance Kancey could return if the Bucs make a deep playoff run.
Kancey potential comeback
Kancey’s pec injury is a major setback for Tampa Bay’s defensive front. Rapoport reported that if the Buccaneers make the postseason and advance past the first round, there is a possibility the second-year lineman could return to action. That would put his earliest window sometime in late January, which shows just how serious this type of injury can be.
For now, Todd Bowles will have to get creative up front. Kancey was expected to be a key piece of the pass rush and one of the most disruptive young players in the NFC. With him sidelined, Tampa Bay will need to rely on its rotation to fill the gap. It places more pressure on veterans like Vita Vea and newcomers like Haason Reddick along the defensive line to step up and keep the Bucs’ interior defense strong.
A torn pec is one of the tougher injuries to bounce back from, particularly for linemen who rely heavily on upper-body strength and leverage. The team will keep Kancey on injured reserve, but by leaving the door open to a possible return, Tampa Bay is signaling that it won’t rule out his availability completely.
Déjà vu for the Buccaneers
This situation might sound familiar for Buccaneers fans. Last year, similar rumors surrounded Chris Godwin after he suffered a season-ending injury late in the year. There was talk that Godwin might be available if Tampa Bay went deep into the playoffs, but he never actually returned to the field. That experience serves as a reminder that while hope is a good motivator, reality often plays out differently.
The Bucs will treat Kancey’s recovery with caution, and fans should expect the defense to proceed without him for the remainder of the regular season. Still, if Tampa Bay makes a run in January, the team could get an unexpected boost from one of its most talented young defenders. For now, it’s all about the next man up and keeping the defensive standard high.
The Buccaneers forge ahead regardless, starting with next Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
