Bucs Get Devastating Injury News Before Commanders Matchup
It's the first week of the season and already the Bucs are dealing with injuries impacting a specific position group ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.
The injury front along the Bucs defensive line was already an area of concern after the team put Earnest Brown on injured reserve and starter Logan Hall was ruled out with a foot injury. Things went from bad to worse when stud second-year defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was added to the injury report Friday. Listed with a calf- strain Kancey was slapped with a questionable designation as the position group took another hit on the injury front.
Fast forward to Saturday the day before the game and the worst-case scenario for the Bucs unfolded. The team announced Kancey would miss their Week one game and has been ruled out.
The news is a blow for the Bucs and Kancey as he has looked ready to have a breakout sophomore season. However, what's even more concerning is this isn't the first time Kancey has dealt with a calf injury. Last year he missed nearly all of training camp and after coming back for a half in their Week 1 matchup, he reaggravated the injury and didn't play again until after the team's bye week in Week 6.
The Bucs have made moves to try and mitigate the loss, elevating defensive linemen C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene from the practice squad and they also have Ben Stille who the team signed on Thursday. However, we will likely see more nickel packages with just two down linemen as a result as neither of those players can provide the impact Kancey can.