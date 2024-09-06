Bucs Star Gets Surprising Injury Update
On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their final injury report with updated game statuses ahead of the team's season opener against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
The Buccaneers got a bit of a disappointing update with the new injury report, though, as star defensive lineman Calijah Kancey was a late addition ahead of the game. His game status has been listed as "questionable" with a calf injury.
Similar to last season, Kancey will now enter the new regular season not quite 100 percent, though he's projected to have a big season. The 2023 first-round pick is a strong pass rusher and is primed for a leap in Year 2. In 14 games during his rookie campaign, Kancey tallied four sacks and 26 sacks.
READ MORE: BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
Starting defensive lineman Logan Hall will also miss the game with a foot injury, meaning the Buccaneers defensive line will be taking a big hit in Week 1 should Kancey miss the game.
Wide receiver Trey Palmer is also listed as questionable, as he's dealing with a concussion. Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan gives the team some comfort at the position, though, as he'll slot into the role quite nicely.
The three aforementioned players are the only players with an injury impacting their game status, whereas everyone else on the injury report should be good to go against the Commanders.
The Buccaneers roll into the 2024 season with quite a bit of continuity after returning key starters Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. on both sides of the ball. They're looking to prove that their 9-8 campaign in 2023 was no fluke, and avoiding a mid-season losing streak could significantly raise the team's ceiling this season.
The Buccaneers and Commanders squaring off in Week 1 should make for quite an entertaining matchup with both teams looking to make a statement.
READ MORE: Bucs OC Makes Bold Claim Regarding Tampa Bay's Defense
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Buccaneers vs. Commanders
• Former Bucs Rival QB Gives Massive Praise to Baker Mayfield
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineups