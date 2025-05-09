Buccaneers division rival Panthers make two major moves
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in arguably the most successful period in franchise history after winning Super Bowl LV and following that up with four consecutive NFC South Championships. The Buccaneers will be looking to win the division and make another playoff run in 2025 but it won't come without challenges.
The NFC South has been improving over the last few years with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers stepping up as potential challengers. The Panthers are a particularly interesting opponent considering the Buccaneers' ties to head coach Dave Canales, who was the offensive coordinator for the franchise in 2023.
Canales and Carolina nearly upset Tampa Bay last December. The Panthers led the Buccaneers 16-10 at halftime and went back in front 23-20 with 30 seconds remaining. However, Baker Mayfield pulled off some late heroics to set up kicker Chase McLaughlin to tie the game at the end of regulation before the game-winning field goal late in overtime.
Following the draft, the Panthers made a few moves across their roster on Thursday.
The team elected to release veteran outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney while placing second-year running back Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).
Clowney signed a two-year/$20 million contract with the Panthers last year. In his lone season with the franchise, he totaled 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in 14 starts. Clowney is now one of the top available pass-rushers on the open market.
Carolina invested in replacements for Clowney through the draft, selecting former Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton in the second round and former Ole Miss edge Princely Umanmielen in the third round.
With the Panthers putting Brooks on the PUP list, the former second-round pick will miss the entirety of next season. Brooks began his professional career on the reserve/non-football injury list after tearing his ACL during his final year at Texas.
Brooks was activated in November but reinjured the same leg in Carolina's loss to Philadelphia on December 8. He finished his rookie year with nine carries for 22 yards and three catches for 23 yards in three appearances.
The Panthers still have veteran Chuba Hubbard on the roster and signed Rico Dowdle away from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
The Buccaneers have a chance to take the lead in the rivalry against Carolina if they win both matchups next fall. The Panthers currently hold a 25-24 edge but Tampa Bay has won nine of the last ten meetings, including five consecutive contests.
