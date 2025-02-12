Buccaneers edge rusher declares himself 'elite pass rusher' on social media
Stats never tell the whole story. A player can be productive without lighting up the statsheet, and likewise, statsheets can sometimes mask a day that was far worse than it let on. There's a lot that goes into evaluating players, but at the end of the day, perhaps the best way to do so is to watch film — and that's exactly what one Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive player is telling you to do.
Bucs edge rusher Yaya Diaby took to social media to let the world know that he thinks he's one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and he wants you to watch him play football if you don't believe him.
"I can’t wait to prove all the doubters wrong!! [sic]," Diaby wrote. "Trust and believe I am an elite pass rusher (FYI watch film)."
As far as stats go, Diaby didn't stick out. He had a downgrade from his 2023 season, netting just 4.5 sacks against the 7.5 he did in 2023. But sacks aren't everything — he had 16 more total tackles (59) and 14 more solo tackles (39) than last year, and he also had one more tackle for loss (13).
Additionally, grading sites like Pro Football Focus were fans of Diaby. With players who took 50% of the league's highest pass-rushing snaps, Diaby was ranked the 11th-best pass rusher in the NFL with a 79.4 grade. He was also a frequent pass-rushing winner, winning on 18.1% of his pass-rushing reps — good for eighth in the NFL.
Is that elite? Probably not, and while Diaby was impressive in his ability to win at the line of scrimmage, he needs to convert those into sacks in the future. He'll have plenty of opportunity to do that next season, and when he does, he might have a new edge rusher alongside him from free agency or the draft.
READ MORE: Michael Vick says Baker Mayfield has the Buccaneers thriving post-Tom Brady
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' rival Saints finalizing deal with Eagles OC Kellen Moore for head coach
• Buccaneers five-round post-Super Bowl mock: Bucs take edge rusher in first round
• Nick Foles trolls Tom Brady following Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX win
• Buccaneers target Alabama standout linebacker in latest mock draft