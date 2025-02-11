Nick Foles trolls Tom Brady following Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX win
Tom Brady is the widely considered greatest quarterback of all-time after cementing his legacy with a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 before retiring just a few seasons later. The achievement is something that the game of football has never seen, and that breathing room has gotten a bit wider as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes three-peat fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Mahomes and the Chiefs took a walloping, much like they did against Brady's Buccaneers in 2020 as the Eagles consistently put pressure on Mahomes, not allowing him to feel comfortable all game. Following dancing in the confetti raining down, former Eagles' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles took a shot at Brady, who was calling the game for FOX from the booth, stating "It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm. Have a great night!"
READ MORE: Buccaneers target Alabama standout linebacker in latest mock draft
Philly's first ever Super Bowl came back in Super Bowl LII in 2018 in which Foles was thrust into the starting role after Carson Wentz went down with a serious injury. Foles was spectacular in the outing and one of the few lucky enough to beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl. It is all fun and games between dudes, and Foles was just having a bit of a laugh while also making a point as now Brady has been in attendance for both of the Eagles' Super Bowl vicotories.
Brady is no longer playing the game of football, but he has his hand practically everywhere when it comes to it. He is going to continue broadcasting for FOX and has recently been heavily involved in the restructuring of the Las Vegas Raiders after becoming a minority owner. For Foles, his playing days are also over, but it seems as if he is maintaining a close connection with the team he helped reach the promised land not too long ago.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have Tom Brady at the time, but they did best Nick Foles and the Eagles the year after they won the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay while led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers given interesting 2026 Super Bowl odds by Vegas
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers land middle of pack in way-too-early ESPN power rankings
• Buccaneers remain only team to boast Super Bowl record over Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
• Buccaneers should eye Super Bowl-standout edge rusher in free agency
• Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard wants to have Chris Godwin back in Tampa Bay in 2025