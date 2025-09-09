Bucs’ Emeka Egbuka earns huge praise after Week 1 that proves he’s the real deal
Football is all about survival. That's exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did on Sunday afternoon to open their 2025 campaign with a 23-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The contest marked sweet revenge for the Buccaneers after getting swept by their NFC South rival last year. It was even sweeter when rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka hauled in the game-winning touchdown catch and Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard attempt with seconds remaining that would've sent things to overtime.
Egbuka was the star of Tampa Bay's first win of the season, showcasing exactly why the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his professional debut, Egbuka brought down four passes for a team-high 67 yards and two touchdowns. His 30-yard score in the second quarter introduced him to the league. However, it was Egbuka's 25-yard touchdown in the final minute that caught the attention of everyone.
Coming out of Week 1, Egbuka is earning national praise.
Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka Highlighted After Taking Down Falcons
Following his first regular season game, Egbuka was highlighted by FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
Auman named Egbuka to his 'Offensive Team of the Week' alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens running back Derek Henry, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
Egbuka's two touchdowns catches tied with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson for the most in the league in Week 1.
This is just the beginning, and Egbuka should only get better as he gains more experience. The early returns are extremely promising, but this is what he's been doing in practice since being selected by the Buccaneers.
Egbuka will get his next opportunity to impress when the Buccaneers travel to take on the Houston Texans on Monday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
