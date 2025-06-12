Buccaneers explain star wide receiver’s new jersey alteration
The top two wide receivers in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history play for the franchise right now. Over the last decade, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been climbing up the record books in Tampa, sitting No. 1 and No. 2 in career receiving yards for the Buccaneers.
Godwin was on pace for one of the most productive seasons of his eight years at the professional level in 2024. In just seven games, he caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. However, Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7.
Despite missing the majority of the year, Godwin still finished third on the team in receiving yards. Though no official word has been given on his status for the upcoming season, the Buccaneers are cautiously optimistic that the All-Pro and Super Bowl champion will be returning to the lineup.
Godwin has been doing everything in his power to get back to full strength. With the Buccaneers wrapping up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, the 29-year-old revealed he's making a slight change to his jersey.
While he will remain in No. 14, Godwin will be adding "Jr." to his last name in honor of his father, who passed away last year.
"As a kid I enjoyed an amazing relationship with my dad, Rod Christopher Godwin, Sr. From youth football throughout high school, I always knew that he was there because I would hear him yelling in support of his son. He instilled in me early that I could achieve anything I wanted if I worked hard enough and treated people with respect. I always appreciated and valued the immeasurable impact he had on my life, and I made sure to let him know that every day, not just on Father's Day. I lost my Pops in January of 2024, and Father's Day last year was a time of reflection and introspection."
"This year, Father's Day represents a full circle moment in my life journey as I get to celebrate being a first-time dad with my son, Ace. Fatherhood has already been an unbelievable experience and has changed me in so many ways, I can only hope that Ace feels the same way about me as I do about my dad."
"As a professional athlete, you are always recognized for the name on the front of your jersey, but I also play for the name that's printed on the back. That's why I've chosen to add "Jr." to my name in honor of the man who gave so unselfishly of himself to others and helped mold me into who I am today."
This is a respectable move from Godwin, who has proven his high standards on and off the field. Godwin is the type of athlete and man that others should try to model themselves after.
Godwin re-signed with the Buccaneers on a three-year/$66 million extension earlier this year. During his career, he's caught 579 passes for 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 74 yards and two more scores.
