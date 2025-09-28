Buccaneers finally strike with Emeka Egbuka’s big play
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally found the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka.
With 10:04 left in the third quarter, Egbuka hauled in a deep ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield and took it 77 yards for a touchdown.
The play gave Tampa Bay its first touchdown of the day and trimmed the deficit to 24-13.
Egbuka breaks free for 77-yard score
Emeka Egbuka’s touchdown was exactly what the Buccaneers needed. The rookie wide receiver blew past the Eagles’ secondary and Baker Mayfield dropped a perfect pass into his hands.
Egbuka sprinted untouched to the end zone, showing the burst and big-play ability that Tampa Bay has been hoping for when it drafted him in the first round. It was his fourth catch of the game, giving him 101 yards and his first score of the afternoon.
With Mike Evans sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Egbuka is stepping into a bigger role and making the most of his opportunities.
Offense finally breaks through
Prior to Egbuka’s touchdown, Tampa Bay’s offense had been mostly bottled up by Philadelphia’s front seven. The Bucs struggled to sustain drives, settling for field goals from Chase McLaughlin, who provided all six of their first-half points.
Egbuka’s long strike not only put Tampa Bay on the scoreboard with a touchdown but also gave the team a much-needed jolt of confidence. For an offense that had been searching for rhythm, the rookie’s big moment provided exactly the lift Baker Mayfield and company needed to get back into the fight.
Egbuka’s highlight-reel touchdown has given Raymond James Stadium something to cheer about — and a reminder that this Buccaneers team won’t go down quietly.
