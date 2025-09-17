Buccaneers firmly top 10 in power rankings after Week 2 win over Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 for the fifth straight season under head coach Todd Bowles after they toppled the Houston Texans in a Monday Night Football thriller.
Down 19-14 in the fourth quarter with under two minutes remaining, Baker Mayfield led a two-minute comeback drive for the Bucs that has the nation abuzz and his name mentioned in the MVP conversation. The Bucs would've lost these close games last season, but have found a way to win them now in back-to-back games. It's not only given the Bucs confidence and belief in themselves, but the national media have climbed the power rankings this week.
ESPN: No. 10
"Mayfield's Week 1 performance was shaky, as he completed 53.1% of his passes against the Falcons. But he made plays with his legs when it mattered most, rushing four times on third down for 39 yards. Then, in the two-minute drill, he found rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka on a 25-yard touchdown pass to grab the final advantage. He did the same in Week 2, leading an 11-play, game-winning drive in the final two minutes. There was no panic. This is what you want from a franchise quarterback and was a trademark of his predecessor, Tom Brady."
Last Week: No. 10
The Athletic: No. 8
"If there were an advanced stat for Opponents Aggravated per Dropback, Mayfield would lead the NFL. He is adding 4.35 expected points per game with his scrambling this year, which ranks third in the league. On Monday night, with under two minutes remaining, he scooted 15 yards to convert a fourth-and-10 on the game-winning 80-yard touchdown drive, somersaulting to the turf at the end. He has picked up first downs on 75 percent of his scrambles this year, and he’s tied for third with five passing touchdowns and ninth in EPA per dropback (0.23). Cleveland and Carolina would love to have him back."
Last Week: No. 11
NFL.com: No. 5
"A beat-up Baker Mayfield, with big help from Bucky Irving, led the Buccaneers on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, allowing Tampa Bay to sneak out of Houston with a one-point victory. Mayfield always did love winning in Texas. He gave everything in this game, which started like a shootout and ground down to a street fight. The Bucs nearly blew it by missing a 38-yard field goal, having a punt blocked and giving up a 53-yard punt return -- all in the second half. The defense made a key fourth-down stop in the red zone late, and Mayfield, Irving and Rachaad White finished it off. The win came at a cost, however. RT Luke Goedeke (foot) and DT Calijah Kancey (pec) suffered injuries and both were ruled out immediately, rarely a good sign. Losing either for a prolonged period would be a big deal. But the Bucs are still flying high after Monday's dramatic win."
Last Week: No. 6
YahooSports: No. 9
"The Buccaneers are living on the edge, winning both games in the final minute. Given the injuries they have dealt with early on, it’s fine to pull out two road games to start the season, even if they needed Baker Mayfield miracles in both of them."
Last Week: No. 10
CBSSports: No. 4
"That was a big-time game-winning drive for Baker Mayfield with two backups on the offensive line. Two road victories to open the season has this team off to a great start."
Last Week: No. 4
NBCSports: No. 6
"Yes, any team could have signed Baker Mayfield. Twice."
Last Week: No. 8
USAToday: No. 9
"Congrats to longtime LB Lavonte David, the first player in franchise history to start 200 games. If only a growing cast of injured teammates were so durable."
Last Week: No. 10
Fox Sports: No. 7
"Their offense was a no-show until their game-winning drive, when Baker Mayfield showed he’s still got it and overcame a special teams disaster. Their battered line has to do a better job of protecting Mayfield, though."
Last Week: No. 9
Sports Illustrated: No. 11
"My preseason predicted NFC South champions and eventual NFC championship game contenders came out of Monday with a spirited, season-energizing victory over the Texans with seconds remaining on the clock. Overcoming multiple special teams gaffes and a dropped interception, this is the kind of resilience that cements itself over the course of the year."
Last Week: No. 9
