Buccaneers get huge update on Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a boost today as two of their biggest stars stepped back onto the practice field.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs both participated in Thursday’s practice for the first time in 2025 after both had been recovering from surgeries in the offseason.
While it’s encouraging news for Tampa Bay, the team is taking a slow and careful approach before either veteran is ready for game action.
The plan for Godwin and Wirfs
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and the NFL’s Judy Battista reported that Godwin is expected to be available by Week 5. As for Wirfs, general manager Jason Licht said there’s a chance he could suit up within the first month of the season. Both players are considered vital to Tampa Bay’s success, so their recovery schedules are being handled with caution.
Godwin, who dealt with an ankle issue, has been one of the most reliable receivers in the league and a security blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team wants him fully healthy before he returns to action. On the offensive line, Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July and is easing his way back into playing shape. Thursday’s practice marked the beginning of what the Bucs call a “ramp-up process,” a gradual increase in workload designed to avoid setbacks.
The hope is that both stars will be back in the lineup before too long, but for now, patience remains the theme.
What their return means for Tampa Bay
When healthy, Godwin adds a different dimension to Tampa Bay’s offense. His precise route running and ability to win on short and intermediate routes open things up for Mike Evans and the rest of the receiving corps. For Mayfield, getting Godwin back means another trusted target who can keep drives alive.
Wirfs is equally important. Protecting Mayfield’s blindside and paving the way in the run game, his presence stabilizes the entire offensive line. Without him, Tampa Bay has leaned on depth pieces, but his return will give the unit the cohesion it needs to handle tough defenses.
Todd Bowles and his staff know that early-season patience could pay off with midseason strength. If all goes according to plan, the Buccaneers could welcome both Godwin and Wirfs back just as the heart of the schedule begins. This will be a big boost for a team looking to stay atop the NFC South.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency