Buccaneers HC shares promising update on offensive star
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for football without Tristan Wirfs, but it could be less time than anticipated.
Wirfs suffered a torn MCL in Week 10 of the 2024 season, and while he only missed two games from that injury, further evaluation of his knee this offseason has resulted in Wirfs getting surgery. Although his timetable is unknown, the assumption from initial reports was that Wirfs would begin the season on the PUP list, which would take him out of action for at least four games. The Bucs will have to rely on swing tackle Charlie Heck (or perhaps an outside addition) while Wirfs is gone, but according to a recent interview of head coach Todd Bowles, that may not be too long.
Bowles spoke exclusively with JoeBucsFan, and when asked about Wirfs' timetable, he had a promising answer. He said he's not sure if Wirfs could be ready for Week 1, but the rest of his answer carried some optimism for the Buccaneers.
"That I cannot tell you," Bowles said. "I just know he'll be ready sooner than later. I don't know if it's Week 1, 2, 3. He'll definitely put the work in, so I don't have a problem with that."
Bowles isn't a medical expert, of course, but it's encouraging for him to use "1, 2, 3" instead of a more definitive "four" that would occur from a stint on the PUP list. Wirfs will likely be place there at the start of camp, but he could be removed from it at any time during training camp — he would only be subject to miss the first four games of the season if he is on the list by Week 1.
The Bucs will face off against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles for their first four games, so the sooner Wirfs gets back, the better.
