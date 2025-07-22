Buffalo Bills release former Buccaneers starter ahead of training camp
Training camps are kicking off around the NFL over the next 24 hours. It's an exciting time for fans with the preseason and football drawing closer.
This is also an extremely challenging period for players, especially those who aren't guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster. Over the next month, teams will be tasked with cutting down from the expanded offseason rosters of 90 players. That means hundreds of players will lose their jobs before the conclusion of August.
It's a dog eat dog world and someone is going to be left disappointed no matter the outcome.
On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced they were releasing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting punter, Jake Camarda. The fourth-year pro was competing with Brad Robbins for the job in Buffalo.
This is the second time in less than a year that Camarda has been cut. The Buccaneers moved on from him last October. Tampa Bay elected to roll with Trenton Gill until December, when the franchise brought in Jack Browning.
The position turned into somewhat of a revolving door as the Buccaneers signed veteran Jake Julien, who remains the lone punter on the roster going into training camp.
Tampa Bay originally selected Camarda in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he tied the franchise record with a 74 yard punt. The following season, he became the first Buccaneer to earn two NFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Overall, Camarda appeared in 38 games, punting 169 times for 8,302 yards. He averaged 49.1 yards per punt and 40.9 net yards per punt. He also served as the team's kickoff specialist, recording 107 touchbacks on 180 attempts.
Camarda won't have much time to find a new opportunity with football right around the corner.
Tampa Bay kicks off its preseason slate against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9, in Raymond James Stadium.
