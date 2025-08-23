Buccaneers GM Jason Licht hints at new starter on offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. At least on paper.
Unfortunately, what is an undeniable strength on the roster has all of a sudden became a major question mark heading into the 2025 regular season.
Chris Godwin has yet to take the practice field as he continues to work his way back from a brutal lower leg injury suffered last season. Initially, this was not a major concern for the Buccaneers, who had no problem forking over a significant new deal to the franchise star earlier in the offseason.
Thankfully for the Bucs, 2024 third round pick, Jalen McMillan, proved that he has what it takes to be a quality starter, and possibly more, when he erupted for 7 TD’s in the final five games of his first regular season, leading the league over that span.
To add even more firepower to a clear and obvious strength, Bucs’ GM Jason Licht went out and used his first round draft pick in 2025 on versatile Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, immediately bolstering the Buccaneers’ receiving core even more.
However, things can change in the hurry in the NFL. Even before the season begins.
Which is exactly what happened when Jalen McMillan went up in traffic during the team’s preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and landed awkwardly on his head and neck. The fall looked like it had the potential to result in a very serious injury, and although McMillan is expected to make a full recovery, Todd Bowles’ revealed that that his young receiver is expected to miss at least the first half of the regular season.
Despite injuries, Jason Licht remains confident in his wide receivers
Although the Buccaneers’ suddenly depleted WR room may feel like the sky is falling to some, Jason Licht is not among them. The savvy GM is still feeling very confident in the depth he has at his disposal at the wide receiver position.
In a recent appearance on the Salty Dogs podcast, Licht provided some optimism regarding the team’s outlook at the position despite the injuries to Godwin and McMillan.
“There’s a lot of teams looking for a good number two, you know? We still have Mike and Emeka and Sterling.” Licht said. “We like the players that we have. They got us through last year and they’re going to do it again this year.”
Did the Bucs GM drop a clue regarding the team’s new WR3?
Interestingly enough, Licht specifically mentioned Sterling Shepard when discussing the team’s depth, without any such acknowledgement to other receivers competing with him for that final starting position that is currently vacant due to the McMillan injury.
In addition to Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller, Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett are all competing for an opportunity to not only make the final 53-man roster, but to get snaps on offense when the season kicks off in just a couple of short weeks. However, the fact that Licht only mentioned Shepard certainly indicates that the reliable veteran may have a leg up on those other players.
With the team's final preseason game set to take place on Saturday evening vs. the Buffalo Bills, the 53-man roster will be finalized shortly thereafter. At which time, we'll get a better idea as to which of these receivers will get the first crack at lining up alongside Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka in the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
