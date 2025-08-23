Which players on offense need to perform in the Buccaneers' final preseason game?
It's now or never for several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players trying to land spots on the team's 53-man roster and practice squad.
As the Bucs gear up to play the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night in their final preseason game of training camp, there are still several roster spots up for grabs. Most of the team is set, with about only 10 spots available on the main roster and, of course, practice squad positions. Several players already have the inside track for some of those jobs, but with starters resting, they will get an extended look to put a stranglehold on those spots.
On the offensive side of the ball, maybe no one is under more scrutiny than fifth-year quarterback Kyle Trask, who is trying to fend off veteran Teddy Bridgewater. How the offensive line shakes out will be another major storyline following this game. About five players are battling for the final two spots, which became diluted when it was announced that Tristan Wirfs would not be staying on the PUP list. Another fierce battle brews at wide receiver. Like Wirfs, Chris Godwin not going on the PUP list will leave one less spot than anticipated, even after Jalen McMillan was lost for most of the year.
There's a lot on the line for several veterans and rookies with dreams of playing in the NFL on Saturday. Here are five players on offense that need to preform to lock up their roster spot.
OL Sua Opeta
Opeta has yet to play in a preseason game after missing most of training camp as he recovered from a torn ACL that cost him all of last season. The veteran offensive lineman started practicing the week of the Steelers game but wasn't quite up to speed to get into any game action. per head coach Todd Bowles. That will be different this week, as he is set to play. He's part of a logjam on the offensive line, competing with several rookies and second and third-year practice squad holdovers. The Bucs are in a win-now mode this season, and if they are looking for a veteran with NFL experience, Opeta is one of the best options on the roster to provide as a backup along the interior. However, he needs to show he is back to form as the guy they brought in to compete for the starting left guard job last season to secure his spot on the roster.
QB Kyle Trask
Trask is set to get the start against the Bills on Saturday and is just two seasons removed from competing for the starting job with the Bucs. However, the arrival of Teddy Bridgewater and the success he found against the Steelers after being with the team for just 11 days has thrown some murkiness into what the Bucs will do at the backup spot behind Baker Mayfield. In his first game with some starters, Trask looked calm, cool and collected as he went on to throw for 129 yards and lead three scoring drives. However, playing with the backups against the Steelers, he looked lost. The Bucs have spoken about the impact Bridgewater can have on Mayfield and the quarterback room like he's already made the team, and it's unlikely they carry three quarterbacks. All eyes will be on Trask Saturday as he either cements his spot as the No. 2 quarterback or starts thinking about a new address.
OL Michael Jordan
A late addition to the team, Jordan signed with the Bucs on July 25 at the start of training camp. The career left guard is trying to make the transition to right tackle, and the results so far have been mixed. He has 47 starts in his five seasons, but all have come along the interior. The Buccaneers have a desperate need for tackle help as Tristan Wirfs will be sidelined for the start of the season, and only the raw and experienced Ben Chukwuma is expected to make the final roster. If Jordan can show he can handle the duties at right tackle, it will give him a leg up on making the final roster, as he'll provide depth along the interior as well. It's been rocky so far, but he'll have one last chance to show the Bucs brass there's something there to continue developing.
WR Trey Palmer
From the outside looking in on a potential roster spot, Palmer hasn't had the camp he's needed to stick around on the active roster. He missed the first two preseason games due to injury and just started practicing this week in hopes of showing he's still that player the Bucs traded up to get in the 2023 draft. Plamer is one of the fastest players on the team, and you can't teach speed, but inconsistent play has plagued him, especially last season when he was beat out by Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller for touches. This year, he's been challenged by seventh-round pick Tez Johnson for not only his receiver spot but also punt return duties. However, due to injuries at the position, if Palmer can make the most of his opportunities on Saturday, he could sneak his way onto the roster if the Bucs keep six wide receivers.
RB Josh Williams
Williams caught the attention of the Bucs early on in camp with his speed and elusiveness, and then he got hurt. After missing two weeks and the first preseason game, Williams made his return ahead of the Bucs' joint practices against the Steelers. In his first preseason game action, he ran for 21 yards on five carries and caught his lone target for a gain of 13 yards. On a night where even Bucky Irving couldn't get anything going in the running game, Williams led the team in rushing and had a nice 10-yard scamper, showing off his elusiveness and vision. The rookie running back likely has already secured his spot on the practice squad, but with the starters resting, he'll get plenty of opportunities to potentially earn a role on the 53-man roster.
