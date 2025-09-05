Buccaneers lock up another young star with new contract extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sure to give right tackle Luke Goedeke the bag on Tuesday, extending him with a four-year contract worth $90 million — and now, on Friday, it's cornerback Zyon McCollum's turn.
Both Goedeke and McCollum were playing on the last year of their rookie deal after being drafted in 2022, and the Bucs got McCollum's deal done just a few days after Goedeke's — and a few days before the Buccaneers are set to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bucs extended McCollum with a three-year deal worth $48 million, which includes $35.4 million guaranteed.
With McCollum locked up alongside Goedeke, Tampa Bay is slowly chipping away at its 2022 draft class as all of its rookie deals are coming to an end.
The Buccaneers reward Zyon McCollum
It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Zyon McCollum, but the Buccaneers took the time to develop him and reaped the rewards last season.
Coming into the NFL as a very raw prospect out of Sam Houston State with a perfect 10.0 RAS score, McCollum was a rotational corner in 2022 and rotational defensive back in 2023, playing all over the field. He got his first true starting job in 2024, though, settling in at outside cornerback after the departure of Carlton Davis, and he made it count. McCollum netted two interceptions, defended 17 passes and allowed a completion percentage of 57.4%. McCollum's best stretch of play came early in the year, but it tapered off later — this could be attributed to the numerous DB injuries Tampa Bay suffered, which makes chemistry a bit tough.
If the Bucs can get some similar play out of McCollum from the beginning of his 2024 campaign, his deal will be a bargain. Now, the team will have to make decisions on other members of the 2022 class, with running back Rachaad White, defensive lineman Logan Hall, tight end Ko Kieft and running back Rachaad White all in the last year of their deal.
