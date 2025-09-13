Buccaneers look to be healthy vs. Texans after Saturday practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some trouble with the offensive line this offseason, and that trouble could have gotten worse if right tackle Luke Goedeke was unable to go for Week 2 against the Houston Texans. But thankfully for the Bucs, that doesn't look to be the case.
Goedeke didn't practice on Thursday and Friday with a foot injury, but he did practice on Saturday. And per Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, he'll officially be questionable for Monday night's game, which is big news for the Bucs. Bowles says Goedeke will work out before the game before the team makes a decision on him.
Buccaneers are healthy heading into Texans matchup
The Buccaneers already had to shuffle their offensive line around vs. the Falcons, moving Graham Barton to left tackle and Ben Bredeson to center, so having Goedeke out at right tackle could have been a disaster. Thankfully, it doesn't seem as if that will be the case, as the situation seems almost exactly similar to what happened with defensive tackle Vita Vea last week — Vea also had a foot injury, missed the first two days of practice and then played in the game.
That's not the only good news for the Bucs, though. The Buccaneers were also lacking in cornerback depth with defensive back Christian Izien and Benjamin Morrison out vs. the Falcons in Week 1, but both of them practiced every day this week and are set to make their 2025 debut against the Texans. With those two looking to be back to it, that would leave OT Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin the only two players ruled out, and they were expected to be out for a few weeks to start the season anyway.
The Buccaneers are looking healthy and in a prime position to start 2-0 against a Houston Texans team with a battered offensive line and a tight end out for Monday. Now, it's up to them to execute.
