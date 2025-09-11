Crucial Buccaneers offensive player doesn't practice Thursday ahead of Week 2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are mostly healthy for their first day of practice in Week 2, but there's one player who didn't practice that the Bucs will want back as soon as possible.
The Bucs went without tackle Tristan Wirfs, wideout Chris Godwin, safety Christian Izien and cornerback Benjamin Morrison last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Wirfs and Godwin (despite some insinuations) will almost certainly not play, but the good news for Bucs fans is that Morrison and Izien were back to practicing. Izien could be a valuable depth piece in the secondary after dealing with an oblique injury, and Morrison will mainly play special teams, per Todd Bowles — but he could get a few snaps to get his feet wet on defense.
There's a new player who did not practice on Thursday, though, and it could cause some problems for the Bucs.
Luke Goedeke did not practice on Thursday
The Buccaneers are already down one tackle with Wirfs out of the equation, and now, they could be down another. Tackle Luke Goedeke did not practice on Thursday with a foot injury, and head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the team will have to see how he progresses going forward this week.
The Bucs are already reshuffling their offensive line with Wirfs out, putting center Graham Barton at tackle and guard Ben Bredeson at center, so Goedeke's absence would put it even more in flux. Goedeke reportedly suffered the injury during the game and played through it, so hopefully, he can get back to practicing sooner rather than later and be able to help shore up the offensive line.
