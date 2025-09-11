Could 49ers' Brock Purdy miss Week 6 vs. Buccaneers?
Despite playing all of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be sidelined with an injury for a few games. And if the worst case estimate for his injury occurs, it could have a big impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.
Purdy was officially diagnosed with turf toe on Thursday, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Turf toe is a rough injury, and quarterback Mac Jones will step in for Purdy while he recovers. That injury timeline is officially anywhere from two to five weeks, per Rapoport:
It's the five-week estimate that Buccaneers fans want to watch. Because if Purdy does end up missing all five of those weeks, the Buccaneers won't face him when they play the 49ers in Week 6.
Brocky Purdy injury could have big ramfications for Buccaneers
The Bucs are set to face off against the 49ers at home in Week 6 at Raymond James Stadium. That would fall to the very end of Purdy's estimated recovery time, so if that were to be the case, Jones would get the start against Tampa Bay, and he'd be much easier to deal with than Purdy would be.
The Bucs have a tough stretch before their Week 9 bye week, as they'll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions before then. Any alleviation to that schedule would be welcome, and playing the 49ers without Purdy at home would be a reprieve. The Bucs have played Purdy three times since 2022, and he's beaten them each time.
So, when will we know if this will be the case? A good metric to measure where Purdy is at is whether or not the 49ers decide to put him on injured reserve after Week 2. IR requires a player to sit out at least four games, and if Purdy misses any extended time, the 49ers might want another quarterback, as they don't have another one on the roster outside of Jones. If Purdy goes on IR at any point, it might be a sign that the Bucs will avoid him at Raymond James Stadium in a few weeks.
