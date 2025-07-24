Buccaneers must figure out injured Tristan Wirfs' replacement in training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be compromised at the start of the season as left tackle Tristan Wirfs will remain on the sidelines with a knee injury.
It remains to be seen how long Wirfs will be out, but the Bucs will have to prepare for life without him.
How the Bucs respond from Wirfs' absence early in the year could dictate how the team performs in the upcoming season, according to ESPN writer Seth Walder
Bucs need to replace Wirfs
"How long will the star tackle be out? Can the Bucs weather the storm during his absence? Will he immediately return to stardom once he returns? Part of the Buccaneers' success in 2024 was a line that ranked top six in both pass block and run block win rate. It will be much harder to continue their level of play without Wirfs as an advantage in the trenches," Walder wrote.
With Wirfs out, Charlie Heck could slide in as Tampa's starting left tackle in the interim.
Heck began his life in the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina to the Houston Texans, where he spent the first four years of his career.
In 2024, Heck bounced around to join the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. He played nine games in total and made two starts with the Niners at the end of the season.
Now, he looks to join the Bucs in the trenches where he can make an impact with Wirfs out.
