Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers must figure out injured Tristan Wirfs' replacement in training camp

Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss a few games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be compromised at the start of the season as left tackle Tristan Wirfs will remain on the sidelines with a knee injury.

It remains to be seen how long Wirfs will be out, but the Bucs will have to prepare for life without him.

How the Bucs respond from Wirfs' absence early in the year could dictate how the team performs in the upcoming season, according to ESPN writer Seth Walder

READ MORE: Todd Bowles reveals why 449-pound rookie is missing Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs need to replace Wirfs

"How long will the star tackle be out? Can the Bucs weather the storm during his absence? Will he immediately return to stardom once he returns? Part of the Buccaneers' success in 2024 was a line that ranked top six in both pass block and run block win rate. It will be much harder to continue their level of play without Wirfs as an advantage in the trenches," Walder wrote.

With Wirfs out, Charlie Heck could slide in as Tampa's starting left tackle in the interim.

Heck began his life in the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina to the Houston Texans, where he spent the first four years of his career.

In 2024, Heck bounced around to join the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. He played nine games in total and made two starts with the Niners at the end of the season.

Now, he looks to join the Bucs in the trenches where he can make an impact with Wirfs out.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

 Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders

• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?

• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft

•﻿ Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News