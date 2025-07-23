Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles reveals specifics of massive rookie’s training camp absence
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off training camp this week, but one notable rookie was missing from the field during regular practice: defensive tackle Desmond Watson.
Head coach Todd Bowles revealed that the former Florida Gator is currently on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to weight-related concerns.
The Buccaneers selected Watson as a developmental prospect with massive upside. Listed at over 400 pounds during his college career, Watson has been working closely with the team to manage his conditioning since arriving in Tampa. Bowles said Tuesday that while Watson isn’t quite ready to practice yet, he’s shown encouraging signs of improvement.
“He’s made some progress,” Bowles said when asked about Watson’s status. “We’re continuing to work with him on getting his weight down, and he’s heading in the right direction.”
Tampa Bay placed Watson on the NFI list to allow him to focus fully on conditioning without risking injury on the field.
The Buccaneers knew Watson would be a long-term project when they brought him in following the 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay’s coaching staff sees potential in Watson, but they’re committed to making sure he’s physically ready before putting him in live-action situations. There is hope that Watson can learn from fellow interior lineman Vita Vea, who is about 350 pounds and is a top lineman in the NFL.
The team hasn’t given a timeline for when Watson might be cleared to return to practice, but his progress will be evaluated regularly. The hope is that with a dedicated plan and time, Watson can find the right balance that allows him to contribute at the NFL level.
