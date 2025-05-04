Buccaneers named landing spot for Super Bowl champ
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a solid job this offseason as the franchise has continued to build the roster through free agency and the NFL Draft. All things considered, the Buccaneers are in a good position to compete for a fifth-straight NFC South Championship in 2025. It wouldn't be a surprise if Tampa Bay ends up as the favorite to repeat.
It's only the beginning of May and there is still plenty of time for general manager Jason Licht to pull off another move. Prior to the draft, Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed with the franchise to explore trade options.
Earlier this week, the Buccaneers were identified as a potential destination for Ramsey, per NFL.com's Nick Shook. Tampa Bay did select two cornerbacks in the draft but Ramsey is versatile and has the ability to slide back to safety as well.
"Tampa Bay has had a remarkably productive offseason for a defending division champion, adding young talent to the offense while retaining Lavonte David and welcoming in key veterans on the defensive side in free agency," Shook wrote. "A quick scan of the Bucs' depth chart reveals one area in which they could use some more help: the secondary, where Jamel Dean and Antoine Winfield reside as their best defenders."
"Sure, they have young talent at corner; Tykee Smith flashed last season and Zyon McCollum is ascending. Plus, the Bucs did invest two high picks on the position in April's draft (Benjamin Morrison, Round 2; Jacob Parrish, Round 3)," Shook continued. "So it's fair to say the Bucs could probably use more help at safety than at corner, and considering Ramsey has previously expressed interest in making that position transition, Tampa might be the perfect place for him to find a valued role with a contender."
The main issue in this potential deal would be making the money work as Ramsey is due $25.1 million this year. The Bucaneers do have a projected $29.1 million in cap space prior to signing their draft picks. Ramsey is under contract through the 2028 season, though there is an out following the 2025 campaign.
Ramsey is 30 years old and suffered a torn meniscus two years ago. He's still been productive for the Dolphins, just maybe not at the price tag that he's currently under. Last season, Ramsey started in all 17 games and totaled 60 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and 11 pass deflections.
Prior to his time in Miami, Ramsey won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. He's earned seven Pro Bowl bids and three first-team All-Pro selections in nine years at the professional level.
Ramsey played his college ball at Florida State so sticking around in the Sunshine State would make sense.
