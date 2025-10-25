Buccaneers named logical landing spot for All-Pro with Baker Mayfield ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the mix for one of the NFL’s top tight ends if the trade market heats up.
With Baltimore reportedly open to exploring options for All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Buccaneers as a logical landing spot.
The move would reunite Andrews with his former college teammate and close friend, Baker Mayfield, creating one of the most intriguing offensive pairings in the NFC.
Could Andrews be the missing piece for Tampa Bay?
“Baltimore might prefer to retain every proven weapon in hopes of salvaging an injury-ravaged season, but Andrews is no longer the steady playmaker that he once was, and Isaiah Likely is already here as the future at tight end. Andrews is also set to become a free agent after the season, meaning both sides could benefit from an early split. He'd make for a nice secondary outlet for a contender,” Benjamin wrote.
Tampa Bay fits that description perfectly. The Buccaneers have battled through injuries at multiple offensive positions this season and could use another reliable weapon for Mayfield. While Cade Otton has shown promise, pairing him with Andrews would give Tampa Bay a true 1-2 punch at tight end and open up new possibilities for offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard's passing attack.
Mayfield and Andrews’ Oklahoma connection
Mayfield and Andrews already share a strong bond that dates back to their college days at Oklahoma, where the two helped lead one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Their connection was evident on the field and off it. Andrews served as a groomsman at Mayfield’s wedding. That familiarity could make Tampa Bay an especially appealing destination if the Ravens decide to move their star tight end.
For the Buccaneers, a potential Andrews trade would send a strong message that they’re serious about competing in the NFC South and giving Mayfield every chance to succeed. Andrews’ size, route running and reliability in the red zone could transform the offense and take pressure off the team’s banged-up receiving corps.
As trade rumors swirl and the deadline nears, Tampa Bay’s link to Andrews makes sense both on paper and in the locker room. Reuniting Mayfield with one of his most trusted targets could be the spark the Buccaneers need to make a serious playoff push.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans could return before end of 2025 season
• Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
• Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
• Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound