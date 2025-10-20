Buccaneers officially get news on playing status of Mike Evans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received good news regarding the star wide reciever.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is officially good to go for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The Buccaneers leading career scorer returned to practice this week after missing three games with a hamstring strain suffered in Week 3 against the New York Jets. He practiced Thursday, took a rest day Friday, and was back on the field Saturday, signaling that he’s ready to roll.
Evans Cleared to Return
The Buccaneers will gladly welcome their star receiver back into the lineup. Tampa Bay has been dealing with multiple injuries at wideout, leaving the offense short-handed over the past few weeks. Emeka Egbuka is a game-time decision, and Chris Godwin remains out, which makes Evans’ return even more important. The Buccaneers need his presence and playmaking ability to help stabilize a passing attack that has been shorthanded without him.
Tampa Bay’s offense instantly looks more dangerous with Evans on the field. His ability to stretch the field, win contested catches, and command double coverage opens opportunities for other receivers and tight ends. Baker Mayfield will once again have his most trusted target available, giving the Buccaneers more balance and flexibility against a physical Detroit defense.
For a team that has relied heavily on its defense to stay competitive, getting Evans back could be an extra spark the offense needs.
Bowles Praises Evans’ Impact
Head coach Todd Bowles made it clear just how valuable Evans is to the team’s entire offensive system. “He draws a double-team,” Bowles said.
“It helps the run game, No. 1, because it keeps a safety out of the box plus another corner out of the box. Obviously, he's our go-to guy when he is healthy. Because of his size, his height, his intelligence to adjust off of routes and everything else — every little thing he does causes a problem for the other team, and it makes our other guys better.”
Evans’ presence not only affects how defenses line up but also brings confidence to his teammates. The Buccaneers have been searching for consistency, and having their top playmaker back gives them a huge boost heading into a key matchup against Detroit. If Evans can stay healthy, he could be the difference-maker that gets Tampa Bay’s offense clicking and helps keep them atop the NFC South race.
The Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football at 7 p.m. est at Ford Field.
