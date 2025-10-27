Buccaneers pull off insane feat over NFC South in Week 8
There was a point after last week's loss to the Detroit Lions that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South lead looked somewhat vulnerable, but that's no longer the case after a dominating win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The Bucs beat the Saints 23-3 in a blowout performance that included four turnovers by Todd Bowles' defense. That victory was Tampa Bay's second NFC South victory, putting them at 2-0 in the division, and it once again gave them a bigger lead in the division.
It also, however, allowed the Buccaneers to pull off a crazy feat — Their 23 points on Sunday outscored the entire rest of the NFC South that weekend.
Buccaneers score more points than entire rest of NFC South on Sunday
Here's what the NFC South looks like after Tampa Bay's win:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6
2
0
.750
197
178
2-1
4-1
W1
Carolina Panthers
4
4
0
.500
154
192
3-1
1-3
L1
Atlanta Falcons
3
4
0
.429
120
154
2-2
1-2
L2
New Orleans Saints
1
7
0
.125
128
209
1-4
0-3
L2
The Buccaneers scored 23 points against the Saints, who only scored three. The Atlanta Falcons got flattened by the Miami Dolphins, losing that game 34-10, and the Carolina Panthers got beat soundly by the Buffalo Bills, dropping that game 40-9. As a result, the rest of the NFC South scored just 22 points across the board, while the Buccaneers themselves scored 23 against the Saints.
That level of dominance comes with the two-game lead the Bucs now have in the division, as the Panthers remain in second place at 4-4. The Bucs have beaten the Falcons and the Saints once this year, now holding a tiebreaker over both, but they won't play the Panthers until Week 16 of the regular season.
The Buccaneers are on a much-needed bye week next week. The Panthers will face a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Falcons will play the vaunted New England Patriots and the Saints will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams. With all those games in mind, the Buccaneers' big lead on the NFC South could grow even larger over Tampa Bay's bye week.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans could return before end of 2025 season
• Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
• Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
• Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound