Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Nominated for NFL Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back in the win column, and Baker Mayfield may be getting back into the award business because of it.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play at the line against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Fresh off a 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed north to face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football for Week 5.

As ironic as it is to use the word 'fresh' after a game, it'll be incredibly important the Buccaneers find a way to at least feel fresh just four days after their last NFL game because the winner of this week's contest will be the leader in the NFC South Division through five games.

Having the reigning FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week winner on the roster might help give Tampa Bay an emotional boost, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the nominees up for the award after Week 4.

After completing 30 of his 47 attempts for 347 passing yards and two touchdowns Mayfield not only helped the Bucs get their third win of the season, but he earned a passer rating of 100.2 along the way.

To win the award, he'll have to go up against some other quarterbacks who had solid Week 4 performances including C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans), and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders). Daniels is the first rookie to be nominated for the award this season.

Running backs Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens), Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers), and D'Andre Swift (Chicago Bears) are also nominees.

To vote, fans can go to this link.

David Harrison
