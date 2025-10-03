Buccaneers RB likely out for Seahawks game and it may not end there
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some significant health issues this season, and unfortunately, the injury bug has hit one of their star players.
Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving played his entire Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was spotted in crutches and a boot the Wednesday after and was quickly diagnosed with a foot sprain by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Irving hasn't been practicing, which put his status for Week 5 in doubt.
Now, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Irving will miss the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks and could possible miss Week 6's game against the San Francisco 49ers, too.
Bittersweet news on Bucky Irving's injury
The good news for Bucs fans is that Irving's injury doesn't appear to be super long term. If he's in doubt against the San Francisco 49ers, there is a good chance that he could make a return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions when players like Luke Goedeke and Mike Evans could also come back to the lineup.
The bad news is that Irving will be out for a week, and likely two, and both teams the Bucs play are marquee opponents. The Bucs will face off against the 3-1 Seahawks, one of the best teams in football, and then head right to the 4-1 49ers, who have been winning games despite injuries of their own. Irving is a dynamic playmaker whose ability in space can change the offense, so his absence would be missed in Tampa Bay.
Now, the Buccaneers will turn to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, two running backs that have been able to shine whenever they've had their number called. White has found a lot of use as a supplementary back behind Irving and has run well, so he should be able to produce. White currently averages 4.7 yards per carry on 23 carries.
Tucker had a great game against the New Orleans Saints last year, but he's had just one carry this year. This will be a big opportunity for him to show what he's made of with an increased workload in Tampa Bay.
The "next man up" mentality has propelled NFL teams since the league was founded, but it's been getting very tough for the Buccaneers over these five weeks. Irving will work to return as soon as he can, but until then, the Bucs will roll with White and Tucker this week — and possibly for the next one, too.
