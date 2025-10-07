Buccaneers rookie does something no NFL player in history has ever done
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a new piece of franchise history in rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Playing his first NFL game near his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, Egbuka delivered a performance for the ages against the Seattle Seahawks.
His breakout day not only helped the Buccaneers’ offense find its rhythm, but also etched his name into the NFL record books.
Egbuka’s Historic Performance
Egbuka became the first player in NFL history to record 25-plus receptions, 400-plus receiving yards and 5-plus touchdowns in his first five career games, according to the Buccaneers. That’s no small feat for a rookie still finding his footing at the professional level.
Against the Seahawks, Egbuka hauled in seven catches for a career-high 163 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback Baker Mayfield that electrified Tampa Bay’s sideline. The score came midway through the second quarter and cut into Seattle’s early lead, marking another example of Egbuka’s growing chemistry with Mayfield.
But he wasn’t done yet. On the next drive, Egbuka caught a 57-yard pass that brought the Buccaneers to the Seahawks’ two-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run by Rachaad White. The crowd at Lumen Field may have been full of Seahawks fans, but Egbuka’s return to his home state quickly turned into a celebration of his own.
A Star in the Making for Tampa Bay
Egbuka’s record-breaking start has been one of the biggest stories of Tampa Bay’s young season. The rookie wideout, taken in the first round out of Ohio State, has provided a much-needed spark for an offense missing veteran Mike Evans and recently returning Chris Godwin Jr.
Head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard have praised Egbuka’s versatility and maturity beyond his years. His ability to line up across formations, win on deep routes and make tough catches over the middle has made him a focal point in the Buccaneers’ offense earlier than anyone expected.
As the Buccaneers continue their push in the NFC, Egbuka’s rise could be the difference between good and great. His record-setting start isn’t just an impressive stat line — it’s proof that Tampa Bay may have found its next offensive superstar.
