This Buccaneers rookie is already turning heads in Tampa

Emeka Egbuka is off to a great start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on the SiriusXM radio set during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on the SiriusXM radio set during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping their first-round pick Emeka Egbuka can have an impact right away in his rookie season.

The No. 19 overall pick won a national championship at Ohio State last season, and he is looking to continue contributing to winning football in his first year with the Bucs.

Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson named Egbuka as a rookie trending in the right direction.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka works out at One Buc Place
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka works out at One Buc Place. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka on the rise

"The praise of his work ethic, high football character and immense talent is a great thing for Buccaneers fans. His time at Ohio State put emphasis on being versatile and learning to share targets with some elite receivers. Egbuka's team-first mentality will fit in well with this talented receiver room," Parson wrote.

"If the Buccaneers ease Godwin back into action, Egbuka will see plenty of playing time opposite Evans. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield praised Egbuka's football IQ and said the team could "plug and play" him in any receiver position.

"If his level of play is similar or elevates when the pads are on, he will secure a major role in the Buccaneers offense."

Egbuka doesn't have a ton of pressure to perform right away, and that could help him ease into things a little smoother as he starts out with the Bucs.

He can learn behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and that will help him in the long run tremendously.

Egbuka will report to Bucs training camp on July 21 while the veterans will arrive on July 22.

