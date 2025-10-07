Star Eagles player receives shocking punishment for taunting Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off a record-setting performance in Week 5. The Bucs made their way to the West Coast to face off against a strong Seattle Seahawks squad and came away with their fourth victory of the season, all of which have come on game-winning drives.
The Buccaneers are now 4-1 on the season, thanks in large part to Baker Mayfield and Emeka Egbuka, and they're well in control of their own playoff destiny. Their only loss came against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, and while the Bucs aren't focusing on what has happened in the past, there is news to break from something that occurred during the matchup.
Early in the game during the first quarter, Eagles' defensive back Cooper DeJean made a great open-field tackle on Bucs' running back Rachaad White. However, instead of getting up and moving on to the next play, DeJean decided to hit the patented Allen Iverson stepover taunt that earned him a flag on the play, and now a fine of over $11.5K.
DeJean fined for "Iverson stepover" vs. Bucs
The penalty didn't end up costing DeJean in this instance, aside from a small amount of pocket change, but it will likely be corrected moving forward by head coach Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff.
DeJean has been a fixture of the Eagles' defense since making a strong finish to his rookie season in 2024. DeJean didn't start right away after coming out of Iowa, but eventually found himself front and center of an explosive Eagles' defense.
DeJean exploded in the playoffs, including a 38-yard interception for a touchdown on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
DeJean has picked up where he left off a season ago, becoming one of the leaders on the defensive side of the ball for Philly. He showed his presence against the Bucs outside of that taunting penalty, making nine total tackles and defending three passes on his way to helping the Eagles to a 31-25 victory.
NFL referees have seemed to be calling more taunting than we have seen in recent seasons here in 2025. It will be imperative for any player to remember the short leash they have when it comes to even minute taunting, such as what DeJean was fined for against the Bucs.
Let the boys play. After all, this is a game.
