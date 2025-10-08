Super Bowl champion believes Buccaneers rookie could be next Ja’Marr Chase
People keep saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to come back to earth when it comes to winning games within the last minutes of a contest, but the Bucs seem to just have yet another answer for those who think that way.
On Sunday, the Bucs secured their fourth win of the season (which was also the team's fourth game-winning drive victory), defeating the Seattle Seahawks on the road 38-35.
Much of the heroics this season has fallen on the shoulders of quarterback Baker Mayfield, but luckily for him, the team drafted the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with their first-round selection this past April.
Egbuka has blossomed early in his rookie campaign as he looks to pick up some of the production lost thanks to injuries throughout the season to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving.
Egbuka put on a masterclass performance against Seattle, which has garnered the media's attention, and when talking on The Arena: Gridiron, future potential Hall of Fame cornerback Aquib Talib had nothing but glaring remarks for the young former Ohio State Buckeye wideout.
Aqib Talib calls Bucs' rookie Emeka Egbuka 'Ja'Marr Chase-like'
"[Emeka Egbuka] is the Rookie of the Year. He's a legit #1. He is a legit all-around receiver. He's Ja'Marr Chase-like."
The Buccaneers drafted Egbuka to perhaps become the next star playmaker in the Bucs' offense following the eventual retirements of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but the rookie is already out proving that he is a star in this league.
Egbuka was highly polished and perhaps even underrated when he fell to the Bucs with the 19th overall pick. It made sense for the general manager, Jason Licht, to take a defensive player early as the Bucs required drastic help on that side of the ball. But in a turn of events, they went on offense, taking the mature, uber-productive and reliable WR from Ohio State.
Since he arrived in the big leagues, Egbuka has been on a heater. He currently leads all rookie wide receivers in yards, touchdowns and yards per reception. And league-wide, he is also making an impression amongst the game's elite, ranking fourth in receiving yards with 445 behind Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Justin Jefferson, tied second in receiving touchdowns with five, top five in yards per reception at 17.8 and 10th in yards after catch with 137.
The numbers tell you plenty of the story, but the eye test hasn't lied either. Egbuka looks, and is, playing like one of the NFL's best, and his trajectory only looks up from here.
Egbuka is the first player in NFL history with 25-plus receptions, 400-plus receiving yards and five-plus receiving touchdowns through his first five career games, so the Buccaneers should be licking their chops knowing that they could potentially hold yet another future Canton Hall of Fame member in their locker room.
