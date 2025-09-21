Buccaneers star Mike Evans leaves game angered after suffering injury
For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the bad news just keeps on coming.
From an injury perspective, you would be hard pressed to find a team that has been ravaged to the extent that the Buccaneers have so far in the 2025 season.
Already without key starters including LT Tristan Wirfs, RT Luke Goedeke, RG Cody Mauch, WR Chris Godwin and DT Calijah Kancey heading into their home opener vs. the New York Jets in Week 3, aside from another win, the only thing the Bucs wanted was to avoid losing any other key players to injury.
Well, that didn't happen.
During the fourth quarter of their matchup with the Jets, while leading 23-13, Mike Evans made a move up at the line of scrimmage to create separation from the defender, but immediately pulled up in pain with an apparent hamstring injury.
To make matters worse, Evans was visibly frustrated on the sideline.
Although Evans isn't a doctor himself, his reaction isn't great when you consider the fact that he missed 3 games with a hamstring injury just last season, and has dealt with hamstyring injuries pretty consistently throughout his illustrious 11-year NFL career. On the bright side, Evans has never played less than 13 games in a season.
Although Evans was initially listed as questionable, it didn't take long for the Buccaneers to rule him out for the remainder of the game.
With Evans out of the lineup, that means that all three starting wide receivers from last year's playoff team are sidelined with injury. Thankfully for the Buccaneers, his longtime running mate, Chris Godwin, is expected to return just in time for next week's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
That said, Mike Evans' presence within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' lineup is essential for their success on offense. And for a team that has been absolutely decimated by injury just a few games into the 2025 season, the hits just keep on coming.
