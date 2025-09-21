Buccaneers rookie just made NFL’s play of the day with insane catch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been thrilled with rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to start the season.
Many were shocked when the Bucs decided to take Egbuka 19th overall, but the choice by Jason Licht and company has already started to pay dividends for Tampa Bay, especially with Godwin still rehabbing from his dislocated ankle a season ago.
The former Ohio State Buckeye has been every bit of what the Buccaneers thought they were getting, and in today's game against the New York Jets, Egbuka made one of the highlights of the season by bringing in an over-the-shoulder pass from Baker Mayfield with one hand.
Emeka Egbuka makes insane highlight snag
READ MORE: Buccaneers need veteran offensive lineman to step up again
The difficulty of the catch made by Egbuka is hard to explain, but it's obvious that the Buccaneers have found themselves their next star playmaker. Egbuka's insanely wild one-handed catch helped spark a drive that eventually led the Buccaneers to put up a touchdown. Egbuka has quickly shown how good he can be, and making a catch of this caliber over the likes of a cornerback such as Sauce Gardner goes to show he's got a bright future ahead of him.
Through just two games, Egbuka's impact has already been felt. He's caught eight passes for 96 yards and three touchdowns, and currently looks to be well-positioned to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
It hasn't been pretty for the Buccaneers despite starting out 2-0, but Egbuka has been one of the bright spots on this team. The Bucs are hopeful to start getting some key starters back in the near future, including Godwin. Once Godwin returns, the Bucs' offense should be even more lethal and allow them to find a nice rhythm as they hunt down their fifth straight NFC South title.
READ MORE: Buccaneers running back continues to excel in changing role
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers wide receiver continues to make strides
• Bucs have 2-0 record thanks to unlikely sources
• NFL analyst tells awesome story about Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield